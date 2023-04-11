Wheatland Ferry closed Tuesday morning

The Wheatland Ferry is closed this morning due to high water levels in the Willamette River.

The ferry carries vehicles and walkers across the Willamette south of Dayton. It's a shorter route for Yamhill County drivers heading to I-5 south or Keizer and North Salem.

The ferry does not operate when the river reaches the 16-foot mark, according to Marion County Public Works. It measured 15 feet/two inches at 8:30 a.m. today, but is expected to eclipse the 16-foot mark and inch toward 17 feet in the coming days.