Vivian Moe 1925 - 2024

Services for Vivian M. Moe of McMinnville, Oregon, will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22, also at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Hopewell Cemetery.

Mrs. Moe died Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at Marjorie House Memory Care. She was 99. Born April 17, 1925, in Unionvale, Oregon, she was the daughter of Daniel and Verna Dixon, and the oldest of eight children. Being the oldest of eight, she spent much of her time working with her father around the farm. After graduating from Perrydale High School, she started work at the cannery in West Salem.

She went on to marry Earsel Moe on November 26, 1945, in Vancouver, Washington. They moved to Glendale, California, for a short time, where their son, John, was born. They then moved to the Weboot area near Dayton, and in 1952 returned to McMinnville. Shortly afterward, their son, Robert, was born.

Vivian would work for over 30 years at Alderman Farms/Stayton Canning Co. After retirement, they spent much of their winters in Arizona. She was happiest outside doing just about anything. She loved her flowers and always had a cat.

She is survived by two sisters, Edna and Betty; brother, Martin; and two sons, John and Robert.

