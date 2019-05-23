By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Transient arrested after downtown disturbance

Joel

Sounds like he should be in the state mental hospital in Salem.

Lulu

Nobody goes to the state mental hospital. Oregon wants us to deal with these increasing situations on the home front and cut more slack.

Stella

State of Oregon..... do gooders think locking up and treating mentally ill is 'mean". No one cares about the responsible members in our society

Where is this guy from?

Stella

Looks like he has lived in Grand Ronde and Salem. Why is he in McMinnville? SERVICES

CUT the services

Bill B

This is the kind of thing that happens when you allow people to camp out on the street

tagup

Bill—-I think this is more related to his mental illness than where he lives...would you rent to this guy?

Stella

Tagup

No it's definitely related to where he sleeps and attacks people.... he chooses a town that enables him vs the one he left that moves him along during daylight hours (Salem) or one without services (Grand Ronde)

Stella

Cut services and the campers will head to Portland guaranteed

Stella

Compassion = ENFORCEMENT & TREATMENT

We have 100+ empty beds.. now we need quality treatment and monitoring or repeat as necessary

Guess what? They will move on to a City that's "do gooders" feel warm and fuzzy providing low barrier campsites vs offering the help they need

QUIT enabling

