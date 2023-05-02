Shirley Grace Hackworth 1929 - 2023

Shirley Della Grace was born February 17, 1929, and passed away September 22, 2023. Born to George Dewey Grace and Clara Elizabeth (Applegate), she was raised in the Beavercreek area and graduated from Molalla High School. She later attended Westmont College and Pacific University.

In 1950, she married Everett Lee Hackworth, and they settled in Tualatin, Oregon, where they raised their three children.

In 1970, the family moved to Greenleaf, Idaho, and then back to Oregon in 1975, settling in Newberg. Shirley worked at George Fox College and at Friendsview Retirement Community while employed by Marriott/Bon Appetit in their food and catering department.

Upon her husband's passing in 2009, she moved into Friendsview.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Jeanne (Brian) Smith and Kathy (Mark) Williams, both of Dayton, Oregon; and by her son, Dan (Chris) Hackworth of Chatsworth, Georgia. Also surviving are brothers, Steve Grace and Tom Grace. She was grandmother to six and great-grandmother to eight.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; her parents; sisters, Pat Gavin, Margaret O'Rourke and Carolyn McCarthy; and brothers, Jim Grace and Richard Huson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Friendsview, especially those caring for her during the last few years in Memory Care and in the health center during her battle with dementia. Contributions in Shirley's memory can be made to: Friendsview Benevolence Fund, 1301 Fulton Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at Pioneer Evangelical Church, 300 Fourth Street, Dayton, Oregon 97114. The service will also be live-streamed at Pioneer Evangelical Church. If there are any questions, please call Kathy at 503-679-7617.