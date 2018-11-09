By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • November 9, 2018 Tweet

Sheridan bounced from playoffs by Kennedy. 27-6

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Sheridan players are consoled by head coach Jacob Peterson after their 27-6 loss to Kennedy.

SHERIDAN – The Spartans were eliminated from the Class 2A state playoffs tonight as the Kennedy Trojans captured a 27-6 victory at Bill Chrisman Memorial Field.

Sheridan entered the quarterfinal matchup ranked second in the state and previously beat the Trojans 44-7 back in September, but the visitors simply executed better in all facets of the recent contest.

Kennedy broke through in the initial quarter with Bryce Vandervort’s 24-yard rushing touchdown at the 6:31 mark. The Trojans Emorej Lynk moved his team into scoring position with a massive run up the left sideline, which went for 35 yards.

After the Spartans failed on a third-down conversion, Kennedy again marched the field. The Trojans eventually went up 13-0 in the second quarter as Lynk busted a 34-yard rush up the middle, then capped the drive with a one-yard scoring plunge.

The Spartans finally earned a measure of momentum as safety Jacob DeBoff picked off a pass at the Kennedy 40-yard line and returned it to the 34. Sheridan running back Josh Rogers churned out a couple hard-earned first downs before DeBoff located Chris Savoldi on a 23-yard touchdown.

Down only a touchdown, the Spartan defense couldn’t hold. Lynk tallied his second score with only a minute remaining in the first half, making it 20-6 Trojans entering the break.

Any hope of a rapid comeback in the third quarter became dashed as Kennedy recovered an onside kick to begin the second half. The road team drove to the Sheridan one-yard line and on fourth-and-goal, Lynk plowed into the end zone for the 27-6 advantage.

Sheridan failed to muster any scoring threats over the remaining 18 minutes of the game, and fell by the 21-point margin.

The Spartans finish the season 8-2 overall after capturing the Special District 2 title and two home playoff contests.