Sarah "Salli" Luoto 1934 - 2023
Sarah J. “Salli” Luoto, 88, of McMinnville, Oregon, died April 16, 2023, in McMinnville. She was born in McMinnville to Lee and Hazel King. Salli was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Luoto; and her son, JC Luoto. Salli is survived by her son, Deric Luoto (Molly) of Goodyear, Arizona; her grandson, Jerry “Chris” Luoto (Jennifer Parker) of Coquille, Oregon; and her granddaughter, Rachel Naujock (Derek) of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Salli graduated in 1953 from McMinnville High School, where she excelled in swimming and rally. While at Mac High, she met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart and star-athlete, Jerry Luoto, who had recently transferred schools from Westport, Oregon.
After graduating from Mac High, Salli married Jerry while he was serving with the U.S. Air Force. While serving in the U.S. Air Force and stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California, Salli and Jerry had their first son, JC Luoto, in 1958. After leaving the Air Force, Salli and Jerry returned to McMinnville, where Jerry began his studies at Linfield College. While at Linfield, Salli and Jerry had their second son, Deric, in 1962. During her time at Linfield, Salli ended up receiving her honorary “Ph.T”…that is, “Put Hubby Through” degree. A degree well-deserved with hard work and determination.
Upon Salli and Jerry receiving their degrees from Linfield, the family of four moved to the small southwestern Oregon community of Coquille, Oregon. There they made their home from 1965 until Jerry’s passing in 2013. Salli was a homemaker and was also very active in her church community, in the civic arena working on the Coos County election board, as well various philanthropic organizations while living there. She entered the workforce as an interior decorator when her sons were both attending Linfield College in the early 1980s. After Jerry’s passing in 2013, she returned to her hometown of McMinnville, where she reconnected with many of her high school friends, and met many new friends at Hillside Manor, where she resided until her recent passing.
