Ronald Leroy Jones 1947 - 2020

Ronald Leroy Jones died unexpectedly July 31, 2020, at his home in Dallas, Oregon. He had recently moved to Dallas after living in Sheridan, Oregon, for 45 years. He was 73.

Ron was born in February of 1947, in Phoenix, Arizona, to James and Vera Jones. He graduated from Buckeye Union High School in 1965 and joined the U.S. Army to serve during Vietnam until 1971. He moved to Oregon in 1973. He worked at Hampton Lumber in Willamina, Oregon, from 1975 to 2005.

Ron married Susan D. Haning in May of 1976. They have three children, Jessica, Jenelle Delaney and Joshua; son-in-law, Blair Delaney; daughter-in-law, Rebekah; and 10 grandchildren, Raegan, Saige, Brack, Dawson, Katharine, Samuel, Amelia, Emma, Benjamin and Atticus.

Ron’s greatest joy was his family and watching them do whatever made them happiest. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his older siblings, Helen and Johnny. He is survived by his wife; his children and their spouses; his grandchildren; and his younger siblings, Cathy Packwood and Oliver Jones. Ron had a genuine smile, deep laugh, twinkling eyes, gave the best bear hugs, and cared deeply for animals and humankind. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He will be laid to rest with veterans honors, in a private ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. A celebration of his life will be held in late September. To leave a note or memory of Ron for the family, visit www.dallastribute.com