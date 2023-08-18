Rep. Elmer plans Aug. 23 town hall at Union Block

Oregon Dist. 24 Rep. Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville,) holds a town hall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The event will be at Union Block Coffee, 403 N.E. Third St., a business she owns with her husband, Denny.

Elmer, who was elected in November 2022 and completed her first session in the Salem Legislature this year, announced that the town hall is a chance to connect with her and share concerns, discuss the 2023 session, and hear about “what’s coming up next for Dist. 24.”