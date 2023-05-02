Randall DuWayne (Randy) Schmiedel 1955 - 2025

Randall DuWayne Schmiedel, 69, passed away, surrounded by his family, on January 6, 2025. He was born June 4, 1955, in McMinnville, Oregon, and raised in Carlton, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Cooperative Ministries, 544 E. Second St. McMinnville.



Randy was the second of three sons born to Gordon Schmiedel and Corene (Williamson) Schmiedel. Randy spent all his life in Yamhill County, graduating from Yamhill-Carlton High School with a 3.75 GPA. He lettered in Track and Field. After high school, he went straight to work at Cascade Steel, in McMinnville, working there for 15 years. It was during this time he had a son, Justin. After a short stint in Alaska, Randy worked as Maintenance Foreman at Baker Rock for 15 years, a job he was very proud of.



An avid outdoorsman, Randy enjoyed hunting and fishing from the time he was a boy. Some of his greatest memories were the hunting trips with his father, son, brothers, and family friends. He was known for telling great hunting stories! “Just one more story…” He was a Master Gardner and a passionate garage sale enthusiast.



On April 15, 2025, he would have had 18 years clean and sober.



Randy married Allison Lourie Katz on August 20, 2016, and is survived by her; his son, Justin; brother, Steven; nieces, Emily, Rachael, Allison, and Alena; nephew, Gavin; and granddaughter, Savannah.