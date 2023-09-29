Pink marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Several Yamhill County cities will be lighted in pink during October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

With Courage, a local nonprofit that helps people with breast cancer, is hosting “Paint Yamhill County Pink.” Downtown McMinnville and Carlton have been adorned in pink lights, as will Dayton and Yamhill this year.

In addition, With Courage will host its annual fundraiser involving restaurants, cafes and bars that will serve pink drink specials during October.

Participants will donate money to the nonprofit for each pink special sold. A list of Liquid Courage participants will be posted on the website, withcourage.org.

With Courage also will host its annual event for survivors in November.