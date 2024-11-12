Photos: Thanking vets

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Veterans in uniform and numerous community groups as well as individuals filled Third Street on Saturday morning for the annual McMinnville Veterans Day parade, followed by a ceremony at Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot. United Veterans Honor Guard Commander Angel Mendoza, the parade organizer, and Debra Godwin, American Legion Auxiliary past state president, listen to speakers including Grand Marshal Stan deStwolinski. The post-parade ceremony started with “Taps” in honor of fallen service members and first responders.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Cubmaster Kevin Wherry gives scout Eli Wherry, 10, a boost so he can see everything in the parade. Marie Wherry is at left. Troop 522 and other scout troops turned out for the event, along with the Navy Sea Cadets, cheerleaders and members of other organizations wanting to honor veterans, police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##A Yamhill County Public Works dump truck is decked out in red, white and blue for the parade. Public Works employee Jack Blanchard, a Marine veteran, drove the truck with passenger Commissioner Kit Johnston handing out candy.