Photos: Puzzle Palooza

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##With a final piece in place and a flurry of high fives, “The Tigers” celebrate their win at Tuesday’s Puzzle Palooza at the McMinnville Senior Center. Finishing their 500-piece puzzle in one hour and 31 minutes, teammates Amy Widmer, Kelsey Freese, Meredith Olds and Anna Stahl — all current or former Newby Elementary teachers — named themselves after the school’s mascot.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Patti Dalton, Terry Hainsworth and Karen Ostrand—competing as “The Puzzle Masters”—share a laugh while assembling a 500-piece jigsaw during Tuesday’s Puzzle Palooza at the McMinnville Senior Center. “They’re trying hard to get more adults involved,” said Ostrand, chair of the Friends of the Senior Center, which sponsored the event. “A lot of people think Summer Fun is just for kids, but this was open to all ages, and it was a lot of fun.” The event was part of McMinnville’s Summer Fun series, a collaboration between Parks and Recreation, the Public Library and other community partners.