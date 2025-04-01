Photo Gallery: Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall,

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##After the Honor Guard folded the flag, Angel Mendoza, left, United Veterans Honor Guard Commander, pauses in reflection of the service and sacrifice of veterans during the opening ceremony for the Oregon Memorial Traveling Wall, Friday, March 28, at Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. At right is Honor Guard member Staff Sergeant Bobb Fleming.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Vietnam veteran Jack Fidler of Amity, watches his grandson, Truxton Myers of Amity, take a photo of William Albert Ridenour’s name on the commemorative wall. Ridenour was a friend and next door neighbor of Fidler. They visited also to see the name of Joseph Allen Jeffries, Jack Fidler’s son-in-law, who died in Iraq.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Attendees at the Vietnam traveling wall ceremony included veterans, Evergreen volunteers and community members. The wall contains names of Oregon’s fallen soldiers from the Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars.