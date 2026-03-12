Photo Gallery: Igniting curiosity

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Volunteer William Mackie demonstrates a Rubens tube, using propane flames along a perforated metal tube to show how sound waves create visible patterns of vibration. ScienceFest 26, held Saturday at Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum, featured family-friendly demonstrations and activities.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Wyatt Grauer, 6, of Sheridan, spins a Loop Lasso toy with help from his father, Phillip. “It’s been a spectacular event,” said Henry Abrahams, executive director of the Carlton Observatory, which hosted the event. “We’ve had more vendors than we’ve had in the past; we’ve had more community engagement.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Jerome Castro of Beaverton gives his daughters, Elise, 11, and Aria, 14, a quick primer on film cameras, darkroom printing and the pre-smartphone tradition of photo albums at the Newberg Finds booth.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Amy Simpson of Simpson Property Services sports a rechargeable LED lightbulb in her hair while working a booth at ScienceFest 26, held Saturday at Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.