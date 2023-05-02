Paula Lea Beard 1957 - 2023

Paula Lea Beard entered the arms of her Lord on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the age of 66. Paula was born March 28, 1957, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Jim and Joy Beard. She was the youngest of three children.

Paula Lea Beard lived in McMinnville her whole life with her previous husband of over 20 years, and raised two boys who meant the world to her, Travis Kiger and Dylan Kiger; and grandkids, Tatum, 16, Tori, 14, and Della, 14 years of age. They raised two children who never knew hunger and always felt love when in her warm embrace. Paula regularly attended Church on the Hill in McMinnville. Paula always embraced her boys and made their friends feel as if she was their second mother.

She loved her family deeply and never missed a birthday, wedding, or family gathering, and especially loved watching her granddaughters in sports and extracurricular activities. Paula loved working in her yard, doing crafts, going to visit her lifelong friends, and spending time with her beautiful granddaughters, along with extended family members.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Joy Beard; and her sister, Lori Compton. She is survived by her brother, Gary Beard; her children, Travis Kiger, and Dylan Kiger and his wife, Dormi Kiger; and three granddaughters, Tatum Kiger, Tori Kiger, and Della Kiger.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville.