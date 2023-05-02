Paul E. Budke 1939 - 2023

Paul Ernest Budke, of Scholls, Oregon, passed away December 18, 2023, surrounded by family.

Paul was born in Corvallis, Oregon, to Ernest and Anne Budke. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carol; and their three children, Sandy (Todd), Wendy (Rob), and Mark (Lissa). His brother, Jim, and sister, Mary (Felicia), also survive him. Paul was adored by his eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Paul prioritized family and spirituality throughout his life. He was a three-sport athlete at Dayton High School (Class of ‘57). He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering and completed ROTC at Oregon State University. He completed his military service stationed in San Francisco in 1963, after which Paul took a job with U.S. Gypsum in Pilot Rock. In 1969, Paul and Carol moved with their family to Scholls, where Paul began working in the insurance business. He became the Oregon NAIFA membership chairman and helped grow the insurance organization.

Paul was a man of great faith. In 1971, Paul and Carol joined Beaverton Christian Church, where Paul acted as a church elder for decades. Paul enjoyed golfing, fishing, bird hunting, playing basketball, racquetball, and bridge with Carol and their friends. Paul’s boundless empathy, compassion, and wonderfully deep voice will be remembered by all.

A public service to celebrate Paul’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 19, at Beaverton Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon (www.parkinsonsresources.org).