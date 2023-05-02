Pamela K. Winter 1952 - 2024

Pamela K. Winter was born April 17, 1952, in Wilmington, Delaware, to Charles and Jo Winter. She passed away from ovarian cancer March 5, 2024, in Portland.

She grew up in the Midwest and Los Altos, California. After high school, she came to Linfield College, graduating in 1974 with a degree in Sociology. In her senior year, she interned with the Yamhill County Juvenile Department. She worked for Washington County and received her master's of social work from Portland State. Her career then took her to Cedar Hills Psychiatric Hospital and finally to Fred Meyer stores.

Pam had a quirky personality and sense of humor. She enjoyed her family and many friends. Her special interest was painting, often animals, rural scenes and portraits done from photos.

Those remaining to mourn her are Patricia (John) Wiggin of San Jose, California; Sheryl (Gary) Rueter of McMinnville; niece, Julia (Sean) Wiggin (CA); nephews, Kevin Rueter of Bend, Derek (Jessica) Rueter, and Jeff (Jean) Rueter of Portland. The next generation are Aerilynn and Briella Rueter of Bend, and Jack and Jasmine Rueter, and Charlotte and Dylan Rueter, all of Portland.

A family gathering was held on March 9 in Pam's home.

Oh, what a grand, funny lady she was. We will miss you forever, Pammy.