Submitted photos##The Oregon State Police wants to identify these individuals who have allegedly engaged in illegal hunting activities.

OSP identifies hunting suspects

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help to identify these individuals suspected of trespassing while engaged in hunting activities on various private properties in Yamhill County.

Anyone who can identify those pictured is asked to contact trooper Taylor Jerome, Fish & Wildlife Division, McMinnville Area Command Office, 503-472-0294, ext. 226 (office) or 503-707-2728 (cell). He can also be contacted at TJerome@osp.state.or.us.

"They are all hunting on private property without permission, but to my knowledge nobody killed anything while trespassing," Jerome said.