Norwood Alan Robert Stoutenburg 1946 - 2024

Norwood Alan Robert Stoutenburg died of renal disease on October 20, 2024. He was 77. Bob was born December 21, 1946, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Norwood and Lucyle Schroeder Stoutenburg. He attended St. James Grade School and graduated from McMinnville High School.

In his youth, he studied drums at both McMinnville High School and Don Worth's Drum Studio in Portland. He was playing professionally before finishing high school. The Satans, The Cobras, The Wheel of Fortune, and The Untouchables were some of his bands. Lots of students enjoyed dancing to his beat at the Mac Teen Center in the '60s. He later switched from Rock to Country, traveling internationally with Leon Smith and The Last Rodeo Band. He continued to play regularly until Covid closed many venues. When things opened again, he played several gigs until his health condition worsened.

In 1973, he attended Brigham Young University, becoming a licensed Sound Engineer. In 1974, he joined Recording Associates as an Engineer and Producer.

Bob is survived by his sister, Mary Lou (Brad) Mersereau of Portland, Oregon; his children, Dawn Tarpley (Doug Daughety) of Vancouver, Washington, and Misty Viles of McMinnville; grandchildren, Jessica Bush and Alex Viles; niece, Carolyn Stewart (David Tamas); nephew, Fred Stewart (Kathryn Silva); and great-nieces and great-nephews, Jesse D. Tamas, Maia Tamas, Ian Stewart, and Natalie Stewart.

Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 10.