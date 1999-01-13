Michael Josiah Abeyta 1999 - 2021 - Copy 2

Michael Josiah Abeyta, 22, of Hillsboro, Oregon, was born January 13, 1999, to Gaspar and Valerie Abeyta in Fridley, Minnesota. He passed away unexpectedly September 12, 2021.

He grew up in Minneapolis until the age of 11, when he moved with his parents and sister to Chile, where they lived for three years as missionaries. While living there he quickly learned Spanish, as well as sprint canoeing.

When he was 15, his family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he attended McMinnville High School. He was a 12-time varsity athlete in three sports, including wrestling, track and cross country. A three-time high school All-American, Michael won the High School National Championship at 160 lbs. After graduating in 2018, Michael attended Augsburg University with a focus on marketing and business. There his wrestling team won a 13th national title for Augsburg.

Michael's family and friends will remember him for his love of wrestling and the outdoors and, of course, his passion for adventure. He was a man with many interests, including fishing, shooting, sports and hanging out with friends.

Anyone who knew Michael knew that he made friends everywhere he went. He was often quiet, but his smile and laugh were very contagious.

Michael is survived by his parents, Valerie and Gaspar Abeyta; his siblings, David and Brianna Abeyta; his grandparents, Gaspar and Marie Abeyta and Reynaldo and Margaret Sanchez; his aunts and uncles, Derek, Tabitha, and Javier Abeyta; Patricia Rodriguez, Lorie and Charles Mondragon Sanchez; and Kris and Rita Turner; cousins, Reynaldo Rodriguez, Ryan, Brittany, and Danielle Turner; Victoria, Emilio, and Nathaniel Sanchez Mondragon; Joshua, Victoria, Shellby, and Dylan Abeyta; Ashleigh, Philip, Evelyn, Elizabeth, Emerson, and Elijah Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his cousin, Ramona Rodriguez. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at The Potter’s House. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs, Colorado. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com