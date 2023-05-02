Mary Elizabeth Jones Andvick 1933 - 2024

Mary Elizabeth Jones Andvick passed away August 30, 2024, surrounded by family. She was just shy of 91 years old.

Mary was born September 24, 1933, in Idabel, Oklahoma, to Cleveland and Pearl Frazier. She was raised in Yamhill, Oregon, graduating from Yamhill High School in 1951.

Mary married RL Jones in April of 1952. They lived in Tillamook until 1971, when they settled in McMinnville, Oregon, to continue raising their family. Mary lost RL in 1997 to cancer, but was blessed to meet LeRoy Andvick, whom she married in 2003.

Mary lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports, and continued to enjoy watching sports on TV. She also enjoyed square and round dancing. Most of all, she loved to decorate for every holiday, especially Christmas.

Mary is survived by her husband, LeRoy Andvick; her sister, Rena Barnes; her three sons, Rick (Marie) Jones, Larry (Kathy) Jones, and Scott (Linda) Jones; a step-daughter, Judy (Dave) Wick; a step-son, Jon (Gwen) Andvick; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Pearl Frazier; two brothers, Andy Frazier and James Frazier; three sisters, Mildred Hammond, Lucille Willis, and Marie Smith; her first husband, RL Jones; her son, Jimmy Jones, and her daughter, Jeannie Jones Larson.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2024, at Evergreen Memorial Park.

