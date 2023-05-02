Lois Magers 1937 - 2024

Lois Arline (Huffman) Magers passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 16, 2024. She was 86 years old.



Lois was born December 10, 1937, in Fullerton, California, and raised in Buena Park, California. She was the daughter of Milo D. and Clara I. (Cardner) Huffman, and the younger sister to Delbert. She loved growing up in Buena Park, just a mile from Knott's Berry Farm, which was just a berry stand at the time, to the drive to Huntington Beach to play in the ocean.



After graduation, she sought out her own path, working for different businesses, but finally working for Hughes Aircraft Company in the electronics department. It was there she met Richard Magers, (separating in 1993), and they soon married and started a family. In 1966, Lois and her family moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Lois worked for Archway Cookies and the Woolen mills until she began work in electronics at Field Admission, later known as Hewlett-Packard. Lois loved the people she worked with and treasured the time spent at HP. Her favorite story was when Bill Hewlett stopped by and had a piece of her pumpkin bread. She retired from HP after a 30-year career.



Lois enjoyed reading, knitting and crafting, but painting was her lifelong passion. She was an amazing daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. The lives she touched are countless, but those who knew her understand the impact she had on each of us.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Delbert; and son-in-law, Larry Whalon. She is survived by her son, Scott Magers (Anna); and daughter, Teal Whalon. Lois was blessed with five grandchildren, Erin Yanez (Joe), Cuylar Whalon, Braxton Ramos, Brennan Magers, and Isabella Magers; along with a great-grandson, JJ Yanez.

A family service will be held in California.