October 26, 2018 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 26, 2018

Balanced and reasonable

I have known Jennifer Chapman for several years. I have known her as a co-worker, a friend and a member of this community. So when she first brought up the idea of running for judge, I did not hesitate in offering my support. I support Jennifer for many reasons. She is incredibly smart, and I’ve seen first hand how deep and far-ranging her experience is.

When she says she has experience in a lot of different areas of the law, she means it. And what’s more incredible? She’s good at all of them. I want a smart and experienced judge. Jennifer definitely meets those qualities.

Based on that alone, Jennifer would get my vote. However, she also has another quality that sets her far above her competition — temperament. Whether in her professional life, her personal life or her campaign, she is balanced, calm and reasonable. She always tries to see things from multiple perspectives.

Jennifer doesn’t lose her cool or make impulsive decisions. She never tells people what they want to hear simply to make them happy. Rather, she confidently explains bad news or disagreements in a way that somehow makes listeners feel grateful and appreciative. I strongly support Jennifer Chapman. I hope you will as well.

Don Loving

Newberg

End the obstructionism

I grew up on a farm outside of McMinnville, the daughter of a Word War II veteran.

My parents didn’t let fear rule them in fearful times. They taught be to stand up for what I believe, so I am.

I received a postcard from Republican Mike Nearman’s campaign recently, informing me that “they” were coming to take my “freedom” away on Nov. 6. This postcard, sponsored by gun lobbies, implies “they” want to take away my freedom to own guns. It appears to be pointed at Democrats in general and Danny Jaffer, who is running against Nearman in House District 23, in particular.

I don’t feel threatened. Here’s why: Danny and I both swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and that includes the Second Amendment. In fact, Danny is a gun owner himself.

As veterans, we understand the lethal nature of any weapon. So Danny supports responsible gun ownership. This includes commonsense measures that prevent gun violence and reduce unintentional deaths from improperly stored weapons.

He does not support any restriction on the Second Amendment. He does support keeping guns out of the hands of felons, domestic abusers and suicidal individuals. Danny Jaffer brings unifying leadership and a spirit of cooperation to his campaign. He welcomes input from communities and individuals.

After completing a career of military service, he came back to his home in rural Oregon. In the service, he learned a lot of things about working with people to get missions accomplished.

Instead of being a voice in opposition, he asks questions to understand issues and finds ways to solve problems. He doesn’t waste time stewing in angry stalemate.

If you want a representative who speaks for solutions, not obstruction, a man of action and proven integrity, vote for Danny. He believes in teamwork and getting things done.

Gaynelle O’Neil

Dallas



Lucky to have Sal

As many of you know, I had the pleasure of serving as a city councilor in McMinnville for nine years. During that time, I served as council president as well as interim mayor.

I worked closely with city staff on the complex issues facing the city. I sat with many of you as we faced challenges that affect all of us, including development, homelessness, parks and crime. I cried with you and celebrated with you along the way.

As you approach this upcoming election, please keep an eye on local politics and local issues. We need good men and women, ones who have a heart for service and a strong desire to never stop learning.

We all know politicians that are driven by an ideology.

They’re not effective because they’re not willing to put in the effort to create positive, lasting outcomes. They refuse to recognize facts that don’t fit their view.

McMinnville doesn’t need ideologues. It needs idea generators. It doesn’t need leaders who speak hate. It needs leaders who seek reconciliation, earn trust and display respect for those affected by the problems we face — who are open to the differing views of those who are working toward a solution.

It’s in that spirit I’m giving my endorsement and vote to Sal Peralta for the McMinnville City Council.

I’ve known Sal for more than 10 years. I know he has a good heart and unmatched understanding of civic issues.

A student of democracy and good governance, he’s a true statesman. He’s prepared his whole life for our city council. We’re lucky to have him.

I hope you will join me in voting for Sal so he can continue to do great work for all of McMinnville. Thanks, Sal!

Kevin Jeffries

McMinnville

For safety’s sake, no on 105

I’m only 13, so I can’t vote yet. But I can listen and have opinions.

I know Oregonians will soon be voting on Ballot Measure 105.

Though I am only in the 8th grade, I have many concerns regarding the safety of my friends and their families if Measure 105 passes. In fact, we will ALL be less safe. And undocumented immigrants who are working hard to support their families will be in danger of being deported, even as they drive home from working for our country, the so-called “Land of the Free.”

Oregonians’ safety will decrease, because undocumented immigrants will be afraid to report crimes that occur. That means that if you who are reading this are a victim of a crime, and an undocumented immigrant witnesses that crime, the witness might not help you. He might feel nervous about interacting with law enforcement, when the only thing he’s done wrong is come to our great country for a chance at a better life.

Even I, being in middle school, understand that hate and fear propels this ballot measure. I care about the safety of our whole state, so please vote no on Measure 105.

Ukiah Halloran-Steiner

McMinnville

Fairness and transparency

I am writing to express my support for Lisl Miller, candidate for Yamhill County Circuit Court judge.

When I first began prosecuting 14 years ago, Lisl immediately became a voice I listened to, a mentor who would answer questions patiently and thoroughly, maintaining a focus on my role as a truth-teller. The foundation for the practice approach Lisl encouraged was fairness, transparency to both the court and the defense, and a recognition that justice did not always require a conviction or a maximum jail sentence.

In my current role as a Marion County Circuit Court judge pro tem, I appreciate the perspective she promoted. I find myself relying on these basic tenets every day.

When I mentor young attorneys, my message stems from the guidance I myself received from Lisl. I am confident she would employ the same patient, thoughtful and dignified approach in decisions made as a circuit court judge.

I encourage Yamhill County citizens to vote for Lisl for judge. Her careful, fair and practical decisionmaking, coupled with her vast experience, would be a great asset to the justice system of our county.

Jennifer K Gardiner

Newberg

Breath of fresh air

In these turbulent and overly political times, it’s refreshing to have a candidate I can support with all my heart, and right here in Yamhill County.

Casey Kulla is like a breath of fresh air in today’s divisive and negative political world. He’s a great learner, great listener, straightforward communicator and hard worker. His political “agenda” is nothing more than to support and nurture the land, the resources and the people of our county — now and into the future.

Equality, compassion, a healthy economy and a sustainable environment are more possible on a state or national level if we first realize them right here at home, heeding the admonition, “Be the change you want to see in the world!”

Casey Kulla is one of the best examples of this I can bring to mind. It gives me hope for the future of our county, as well as our nation.

We will be fortunate to have Casey leading Yamhill County into that future.

Marsha Mackie

McMinnville





Why the secrecy?



I recently asked Yamhill County if I could see the travel expenses — or at least a summary report — for the commissioners for the last fiscal year.

The commissioners’ travel expenses increased from $12,082 in fiscal year 2015-16 to $19,151 in fiscal year 2017-18. For fiscal year 2018-19, which began July 1, $25,000 was budgeted.

Whenever a line item expense doubles in such a short time, I like to know why. A summary report showing how much was spent by each commissioner would have sufficed.

However, I was told I needed to file a Freedom of Information Act request if I wanted that information. Why?

This is hardly top-secret, classified information that affects national security. Mine was a simple request to see how public funds were being spent, and by whom.

A FOIA request is expensive. It could take months to produce an answer, and by then, the election will be long over.

I wanted this information to help me make an informed choice between candidates Stan Primozich and Casey Kulla. Commissioner Olson thinks the records should be public, so Commissioners Primozich and Mary Starrett apparently think they should remain secret.

I will vote for Casey Kulla. Enough secrecy.

Margaret Cross

McMinnville

Support for health care

I moved to Oregon in 1996 to pursue a degree in nursing. Four years later, my nursing career began here, and it ultimately evolved into educating nurses. As both a nurse and educator, it became my goal to help provide necessary health care to residents of Oregon.

Because everyone needs access to affordable care, and Ken Moore believes this, I am supporting him in his candidacy for state representative in the 24th District. He will fight to ensure quality care is provided to all Oregonians. I now teach our future health-care providers at the high-school level.

Ken Moore recognizes the need for strong schools to shape our next generation. His support for health care and education alone has earned my vote, but his stances on other current issues also will benefit all Oregonians. I urge you to vote for Ken Moore for state representative in the 24th District.

Erika Probst

Hillsboro

Editor’s Note: District 24 extends north far enough to include some Hillsboro addresses.



Critical for the bypass

Phase 1 of the Newberg-Dundee Bypass is now a reality.

It is a major success in moving vehicles around Newberg and Dundee — often more than 12,000 a day. However, there are two more phases to construct.

Phase 2 will continue the bypass from Highway 219 to Highway 99W at the base of Rex Hill. The Oregon Department of Transportation has just requested proposals for the design work.

Current funding of $22 million for the design and some right of way acquisition for Phase 2 is the result of the continuing efforts of a lot of people, one of whom is our state representative, Ron Noble.

He spent an enormous amount of time in the 2017 and 2018 legislative sessions, working with local bypass supporters and other legislators, to build support for the $22 million Phase 2 allocation.

Let there be no misunderstanding. Without Ron Noble’s hard work, leadership and his own vote for this legislation, Phase 2 would not have received this funding.

I know, because legislative leaders told me, as chair of the Yamhill County Parkway Committee, that the $22 million was ultimately the result of Ron Noble’s support. We need Ron Noble for continued construction funding.

David C. Haugeberg

McMinnville

Reassessing expectations

Voters are asked to make decisions based on the emotional input they receive from the media. Candidates hire media consultants to couch their message in such a way as to pluck our heartstrings.

Don’t get me wrong. Emotion is an important part of what makes us human. Emotion is not, however, the reasoning part.

I’m not cold or unfeeling. I’m not disregarding the poor and downtrodden. But we’re about to make choices that will affect how our state operates for years to come.

We’ve all seen the march of government take over more of our lives. Health care has been mandated. Increased regulation has strangled our economy. Government has taken over issues that used to be handled on a more local and personal level.

Are we so morally bankrupt that we need to be told the difference between right and wrong?

Legislating morality doesn’t work. Adults should make personal choices without the state telling us how.

By the same token, we shouldn’t expect the state to bail us out if our choices fail us. Personal freedoms require personal responsibility.

At the federal level, the 10th Amendment was enacted to protect states from government overreach. And the principle is a good one at any level.

Some would paint us into a corner, committing us to pay for the decisions of others that should be theirs to handle. Any time the funds aren’t there, we’re supposed to cover the shortage.

Instead of saddling the taxpayer with a heavier burden, let’s encourage our fellow citizens to bear their own load. I’m not being heartless when I say that, as my wife and I contribute all we can to many charities.

We need to face reality. If the trough is empty, we don’t buy more animals. In the same way, if current funds won’t do the trick, it’s time to reassess our expectations.

Rich De Shon

McMinnville

Jaffer collaborates well

Oregon faces many challenges, and we’ll solve them only by working together. As a resident of House District 23, I’m excited to have a candidate who will do just that — Danny Jaffer, who is running under the banner of five Oregon political parties, including the Democratic and Independent parties.

What impresses me most are the endorsements Danny has received from local leaders, including Republicans Jim Thompson and Kris Bledsoe.

Thompson served as our representative in the Oregon House from 2008 to 2015, so he knows what it takes to do the job. Bledsoe received 25 percent of the vote in this year’s GOP primary.

We need legislators who can work with people across the political spectrum to find creative solutions to issues such as affordable health care, quality education and PERS.

Danny Jaffer will do that. He has my vote.

Teresa Welch

Corvallis

Editor’s Note: House District 23 extends south from the southern edge of McMinnville to include large portions of Polk and Benton counties.

Not fit to serve

We want to thank Judge Ronald Stone for 20 years of notable service for the citizens of Yamhill County. We are now faced with the responsibility of finding a qualified replacement.

Lisl Miller is an applicant for that job. And she has stated in her own campaign literature, “The police arrest criminals while the district attorney prosecutes (them).”

That is an extraordinary and revealing belief.

In our country, people are constitutionally guaranteed a trial by a jury of their peers. So a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Miller apparently believes one is guilty, thus a criminal, from the time police come to the door. Her words, not mine.

If Miller does not even understand the system of justice in America, or the function and role of a judge, she is not fit for that or any other role in our judicial system. We must have unquestioning faith in the person we select to be Judge Stone’s replacement for the next 20 years in Yamhill County.

Bill Bordeaux

McMinnville

Best choice for mayor

I’ve worked with Yvette Potter for the past two years on the Yamhill City Council, and have consistently found her to be knowledgeable, considerate, thoughtful and fair. She strives to find common ground with all who do business with the city and to keep the best interests of Yamhill in the foreground.

Yvette is a calming, intelligent presence on the council. She continually asks clarifying questions to determine her course of action.

She never blindly follows others’ opinions. She states her own opinions in intelligent, thoughtful statements.

As the city prepares for projects large and small that will enable it to grow and prosper, Yvette Potter is the best choice to replace me as mayor. She will make sure the city runs smoothly and positively forward, with all voices being heard.

Mayor Paula Terp

Yamhill

Makings of great judge

I support Lisl Miller for Judge.

I like Lisl. She is smart, thoughtful and reserved. After defending dozens of people she prosecuted over the years, I found Lisl to always be professional toward and respectful of the process and my clients.

I know Lisl mostly as a tough prosecutor. But in the course of this campaign, I have debated her and spoken with her about the wide range of cases a county judge hears.

I have found Lisl to be a delightful person who knows the law, has thought deeply about a judge’s responsibility to our citizens and is dedicated to resolving cases with wisdom. It turns out Lisl is a pretty extraordinary person, and thus would be a fine judge. I was originally concerned, especially as a criminal defense attorney, that with Lisl’s election all our judges would be former prosecutors. However, that is no longer an issue for me.

I believe Lisl looks at the big picture, as a good judge does — that she knows to appropriately consider the relevant perspectives and make her decisions based on the law. All those coming before Lisl Miller’s court will be treated respectfully and fairly, and her judgments will be solidly based on the law.

That is everything we could hope for in a great judge, which is why I am voting for Lisl Miller for circuit court judge and hope you will, too.

J. Mark Lawrence

McMinnville





Measured and thoughtful

I am writing this letter of endorsement based primarily on having served as a Douglas County Commissioner for 33 years.

During that time, I have met and worked with county commissioners from all parts of the United States, including Stan Primozich from Yamhill County. Stan’s integrity and commitment to the job are a matter of record.

Stan understands the complex issues involved with the management of federal and state timberland, which is vital to the economic future of Yamhill County, as well as the state of Oregon.

Stan’s approach to the variety of challenges and issues facing Yamhill County has always been measured and thoughtful. He respects the views and positions of all citizens, and considers them carefully before making a decision.

That, combined with Stan’s business and administrative experience and background, clearly make him the best choice for Yamhill County commissioner.

Doug Robertson

Roseburg

Desperation is showing

The desperation is showing in Lisl Miller’s judicial campaign. Her most recent ad is snarky and purposefully misleading when it says:

“We have all had jobs where we were expected to learn while doing. Someone shows you how, and then shortly later, you’re doing the job on your own. There are other jobs, however, that are more complicated and there is more at stake. One job that I’m thinking of is judge.”

Miller would like you to believe opponent Jennifer Chapman just woke up one day and decided, “Hey, I think being a judge sounds cool. I’ll try that.”

Make no mistake. When Jennifer takes the bench, she is going to know exactly what to do.

She’s been in training for 15 years. And that’s not counting her years in law school, where she graduated at the top of her class.

Miller would have you believe we are asking the airline steward to fly the plane. But lawyers know exactly what judges do.

That’s why being a lawyer is a prerequisite for becoming a judge. There is no “school” for judges.

Miller has never been a judge; she has been a lawyer. Jennifer Chapman hasn’t yet been a judge either; she has also been a lawyer. In fact, being a good lawyer is how you become a judge.

Ask yourself: Do I want to vote for a judicial candidate whose advertising attempts to skew the truth? Or am I interested in voting for a candidate who is able to display judicial demeanor, especially while campaigning in the public eye?

If we want to elect honest, fair and balanced folks, we must vote for integrity. Vote Chapman.

Chelsey Williams

McMinnville

Good civic business sense

City Councilor Sal Peralta understands that urban renewal projects can be a sound, innovative and efficient way to encourage planned growth for our community. His opponent, Chris Chenoweth, thinks using urban renewal funds for the development of Alpine Avenue is “a waste of money.”

Consider this: The public improvements on Alpine Avenue have generated $2.2 million in private investment in less than one year. The overall district has generated $10 million in the last two years.

I have participated in numerous studies over the years leading to plans for McMinnville’s core area. Many of them are still sitting on the shelf.

But our urban renewal program allow us to assess needs, design solutions and put them into effect right now. It is one of the most useful development tools a city can have.

The city council needs someone like Sal Peralta, who understands good civic business when he see it.

Marilyn Worrix

McMinnville

Zack for McMinnville

I think it’s important to understand why you should vote for Zack Geary for McMinnville City Council.

Zack is engaged in the community and committed to its vitality. His long-term service, involvement, and solution-oriented contribution on leadership boards of the McMinnville City Club, Planning Commission and Downtown Association, not to mention cultural festivals, enrichment events and parks programs, have positively shaped the cultural vibe, livability and improvement strategy.

Zack will be an excellent city councilor, making choices based on logic, reason and information. He cares about the impact and long-term ramifications of decisions on members of the community members and the environment in which we live.

Zack has the energy, curiosity, creativity and charisma to find long-term solutions to today’s tough challenges, and will work with others to implement appropriate actions and changes.

We all should want Zack for Mac. Through his consistent and tireless efforts, he will represent McMinnville with intelligence, authenticity and sincerity.

Michael J. Hampton

McMinnville

A talented crew

An indicator of a thriving community is children who grow up there returning as adults to raise their own families. And McMinnville is such a community.

MHS graduates like Ossie Bladine, MaryBeth Branch and Kristen Stoller ventured out into the world and have returned to further develop themselves, their businesses and our home. The results have been palpable — rejuvenated civic involvement and contribution in Yamhill County.

As one of their former teachers, I witnessed first hand the teenage seeds of their goodness. It is a joy to now be in the community alongside them, benefiting from how they have taken root and created bounty here.

Zack Geary, our current candidate for McMinnville City Council, is among this talented crew.

Years ago, as a student in our leadership class, he dedicated himself to service projects, fundraised for causes like Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, and grew community through events like Homecoming, Battle of the Bands and YCAP canned food drives. He demonstrated an early ability to ascertain a group’s needs, generate a plan for exceeding them and gather the people and resources necessary to accomplish their goals.

Years later, with these same skills, he has humbly grown a list of accomplishments and accolades. And we have all benefited.

From volunteering with the MDA and local businesses to hosting events helping us all feel pride in our town, balancing the charm and growth of McMinnville as a member of our planning commission, creatively developing events, rallying volunteers for projects funding our library and attracting live music and tourism to our sweet town, Zack has proven a service leader aware of the needs and potential of our community.

Enduringly, Zack is committed to making Yamhill County worthy of coming home to for generations. Support Zack for Mac!

Angela Newport

McMinnville





Man of integrity

I’m writing to you in support of Stan Primozich for Yamhill County commissioner.

Unlike his opponent, Stan is a proven leader for Yamhill County. He is a man of integrity, not beholden to the marijuana industry or vineyard industry or other big big-money interests in our beloved county.

I speak not only for myself and my family, but many others in this county who want a proven leader instead of a man that doesn’t support Yamhill County values. So please vote Nov. 6 for Stan Primozich, not a change we can’t live with.

Kerry Wolfe

Newberg

Like the Black Plague

Ah, yes. It’s that time again when footballs fill the air, leaves turn gorgeous colors and the midterm elections are held. So we are graced with a plethora of political ads on TV, like the Black Plague of the 14th century.

I would like to give a tip of the hat, and an enormous thank you, to whoever invented the mute button on my TV remote.

Lee Howard

McMinnville

Governor not responsive

Due to an unfortunate event, where I stepped in to help a mother who had her newborn baby taken away at birth, I was forced to open my eyes to the injustices, overreach, lack of oversight and mismanagement of numerous state agencies.

For more than three years since, I’ve met with U.S. representatives, state senators and representatives, and local and county officials. And I continue to meet with them on issues that concern family reunification, education and parents’ rights.

There’s one person who has consistently avoided meetings, calls and e-mails from me aimed at addressing the horrifying stats of Oregon DHS, which removes children at a rate 44 percent above the national average.

It’s Gov. Kate Brown, who is currently seeking re-election. I always get referred to her office staff, who would prefer to e-mail back to say, “Sorry there’s not much we can do.”

I’ve gotten constant engagement, starting way before this election campaign, from Rep. Knute Buehler and his chief of staff. I’ve also gotten a lot of help from Sen. Brian Boquist, Rep. Ron Noble and County Commissioner Mary Starrett. But I can’t get any help from Gov. Brown.

When I reached out to the previous child welfare director, shortly after she resigned, she said she had reached out to the governor numerous times herself, only to be ignored.

The proof is in the pudding. Our agencies are lacking a leader capable of keeping them accountable. We need to vote wisely for our families, our children and the future success of our state, community and schools.

Brittany Ruiz

McMinnville

Diesel-driving farmer

Casey Kullah for county commissioner.

He’s a farmer. He drives a big-ass Dodge diesel truck. He respects private property rights. Need I say more?

The county is sitting on more than $40 million of taxpayer money — two years worth of its operating budget. And for what?

Give it back to the small cities. Give it back to the people to invest in our infrastructure.

Joshua Simonson

Amity

No on Primozich

The News-Register is correct in endorsing Casey Kulla over Stan Primozich. During the Riverbend’s 29- acre expansion hearings, I raised health, safety and engineering concerns, but was publicly chastised for “ex-parte contact” on “zoning issues.”

When the commissioners held their final vote, they expressly pointed out that “engineering issues” are not “zoning issues,” thus cannot be considered. That enabled them to avoid ALL of my concerns.

You cannot have it both ways. Then Commissioner Primozich, apparently without discussing it with his fellow commissioners, sent an e-mail to Metro asking it to continue using Yamhill County as Portland’s garbage dump. When Waste Management needed to expand Riverbend into a flood plain area excluded under its 29-acre expansion request, the company got DEQ approval and started work without county approval. Upon being caught, the company was advised it needed a county flood plain permit.

When opponents prepared to appeal issuance of the permit, Waste Management withdrew the application, redesigned the facilities to avoid the flood plain and proceeded to complete the project — without ever submitting it for site design review.

I asked the county commissioners and staff why a site design review wasn’t conducted. They said it wasn’t required.

I responded by quoting the ordinance mandating a site design review and raising the issue with all three commissioners.

One promised to get back to me, but she didn’t. Another said my argument “sounded fishy.” Commissioner Primozich didn’t bother to respond. We don’t need a commissioner who doesn’t take our public health, safety and environment seriously. Nor one who doesn’t follow our county codes. Nor one who acts unilaterally.

Please don’t vote for Primozich.

Leonard A. Rydell

Newberg