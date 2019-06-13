June 13, 2019 Tweet

Letters to the editor: June 14, 2019

Keep money in town

The McMinnville’s Farmers Market seems to have a disconnect with its own goal of supporting the local community.

Local vendors are not being given priority. Buying local is being cast aside by allocating limited space to vendors from Albany, Silverton and other communities. McMinnville is fortunate to have an incredible artisan bakery, Red Fox Bakery, just off Third Street. Good crusty breads, macaroons and delectable pastries have been a standard at Red Fox since it opened its doors 15 years ago.

Red Fox is an active member of the McMinnville Downtown Association, which sponsors the McMinnville’s Farmers Market every Thursday. And it has been a vendor at the market for six years. So I was shocked to see a bakery from Albany just two spaces up from Red Fox.

Yes, the Albany bakery has good bread. But let it be sold in its own community.

What people do not appreciate is that local vendors count on the sales at the market to survive the leaner months. When summer is over, the Albany bakery will move back to Albany and Red Fox will still be here to bake our holiday breads and serve us at lunchtime. I have a hemp CBD business. My application to the market was initially denied in favor of a CBD hemp vendor from Silverton.

I have been a Yamhill County resident for 14 years. I make my own products at my own facility outside Dayton. My products are high quality and affordably priced. That makes two companies, both local, that have been financially damaged from poor decisions.

We spend our dollars on Third Street. We live in this community.

When you patronize the market, be sure to buy from local vendors. Don’t let your dollars go to Albany or Silverton. Keep them local.

Kris Bledsoe

Dayton

Gather up in arms of love

Mr. Randy Johnson objects (Readers Forum of May 17) to an analogy I supposedly drew between economic conditions in 18th century London and 21st century McMinnville.

The problem is that I did not actually draw such an analogy. Instead, I asserted boldly an identity between the experience of homelessness born of a grinding poverty then and now.

The burden of the quotation I offered from Samuel Johnson is that such an experience is soul-destroying. The proper response is not to enact new statutes designed to limit the behavior of the homeless, or to hire more code enforcers, but to employ mental health professionals to go among the homeless and, in the words of poet Langston Hughes, “Gather up in the arms of your love those who expect no love from above.”

Witness the attitude of Jesus toward the poor.

In the 14th chapter of the Gospel of Luke, we find Jesus at a party hosted by a rich man. After looking over the guests, Jesus turned and said to the one who had invited him, “When you give a luncheon or a dinner, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or rich neighbors, in case they may invite you in return and you would be repaid. But when you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame and the blind.”

Notice, Jesus did not direct his pointed remarks at those who have been pushed to the margins of society, but at those who may have the means to help the marginalized.

Mr. Johnson calls this “mollycoddling.” He advocates minimum-wage jobs for the homeless.

Unfortunately, minimum wage jobs won’t cut it. Too many of them are part time, and part-time minimum-wage employment is the very definition of a poverty economy.

We must do better. In the meantime, we can ready the homeless for employment, which the Gospel Rescue Mission has begun to do, with support from McMinnville’s Noon Rotary Club.

Robert Mason

McMinnville

For the greater good

In response to recent articles about heroes, I offer the following:

My great-grandfather (Henry Englebrecht, 1835-1913) and his brother (George Englebrecht, 1844-1941) spent more than 3 1/2 years in the Northern Army during the Civil War. My great-uncle was captured by the Confederate Army, but was rescued in time to participate in General Sherman’s march to the sea.

In 1940, my dad introduced me to my great-uncle George. He went on to describe the horrors of the war and its attendant casualties, making me wonder why anyone would get into a war.

I asked my great-uncle, “Why did you get into that war?”

I was immediately and strongly instructed to “remember that slavery isn’t right.” It was obvious that he would get no argument with that.

There is a good side of this great country, and plain folks like George, who have served to set things right, are among its heroes. He was certainly a hero to our family.

I believe the results of the D-Day invasion were justified by the events at the killing camps set up all over Europe. Should we have turned out backs and just let it continue?

Some of my relatives served in Europe, others in the South Pacific. On both fronts, the aim was to set things right.

Later, I served with some of those vets myself, and personally know a lot of them would cross any bridge to set things right. They are also my kind of heroes.

After more than 87 years on this planet, I have seen enough of the world to know that I have proudly found my home and freedom right here in the U.S.A., thanks to the heroes who set things right.

John Englebrecht

McMinnville

State guilty of overreach

The governor’s two-year budget includes a provision for creation of a universal health care program for the parents of newly born or adopted infants.

It would provide two or three screening visits by a nurse or other health care provider. Vaccinations would be offered as well.

Are we citizens so incapable of decisionmaking that it must all be left to the government? That is an insult to our intelligence.

How many times have children been removed from parents for resisting government demands and rules?

Maybe you have heard or read about a community of parents threatened with removal of their children for refusing vaccinations. But they were doing so because their children were being adversely affected.

Then there is the boy who received two rounds of chemo with parental permission. The parents found they could not stop the state from ordering six or seven additional rounds.

It’s our fault for not demanding the government stop abusing our rights.

This latest proposal violates the Fourth Amendment. It also overrules the sanctity of the family and parent-child relationship. What’s more, it would require a new bureaucracy be created, generating a demand for more taxes.

Our government is getting out of control. We need a law-abiding constitutional government, not a freedom-destroying all-powerful state. Jefferson’s saying about using the chains of the Constitution is very appropriate here.

Mary Novak

Yamhill

Flagrant misrepresentation

I recently received e-mails from Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Sen. Jeff Merkley titled, “Shining Light on a Traumatic Year.” I was left disgusted with the bitter tone and the flagrant misrepresentations.

Bonamici trumpeted about “growing evidence of impeachable offenses,” including committing human rights violations and profiting off the presidency. She called for an impeachment inquiry, but offered none of this “evidence” herself.

Merkley wrote of “children ripped from their parents’ arms,” “children in cages” and “a vast desert prison camp for children, where six children have died in U.S. custody.”

He said he had gone to the border six times, and visited El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, to better understand the problem. He flatly ignored the fact many of these children are already sick, and got far better medical attention here than their home countries.

Prior to President Trump’s election, President Obama and Vice-President Biden called for better enforcement on the souther border and stronger laws on immigration. And pictures from Obama’s term depict the use of what Senator Merkley now derisively labels “cages.”

This illegal invasion — more than 100,000 a month that we know of — is coming not just from Mexico and Central America, but also South America, Africa and East Asia. It is affecting our national security and economy.

Yet elected Democrats on the House side do nothing. They say there is no real crisis, just a fake crisis of President Trump’s making. What have they done to solve the problem?

President Trump in only trying to enforce laws Congress has passed. If Congress doesn’t like that, it should change the laws.

Do Bonamici and Merkely think the American people are so stupid they can’t see through the duplicity? Next election, I ask voters to think long and hard about who they want representing them.

Rick Johnson

Newberg

Support universal licensing

At this writing, HB 2015, the Drivers Licenses for All measure, has reached the Ways and Means Committee.

This bill would allow all qualified Oregon residents to legally drive, and why not? Isn’t it in the best interests of everyone to create a way for all people who are on the road to pass a driver’s test, obtain a license and become insured? Why would we want it otherwise?

Please contact your representative and let her or him know you want this bill passed — for all our sakes.

Debbie McQuade

McMinnville

No evidence of collusion

I am responding to a letter to the editor supporting impeachment of President Trump because “the president did collude with the Russians during the election of 2016.”

To quote from the executive summary of the Mueller Report, “The evidence was not sufficient to charge that any member of the Trump campaign conspired with representatives of the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 election.”

I infer from the letter that the writer did not vote for the president. In full disclosure, neither did I.

However, please reconsider your approach. By definition, using a geopolitical claim of Trump-Russia collusion carries with it geopolitical consequences.

This tactic has, and is, causing collateral damage. Not the least of which is pushing Russia toward China, which is against the longstanding U.S. foreign policy objective of driving a wedge between the two powers.

Did the Russians interfere? Yes, but it’s not unusual for world powers to interfere in each other’s elections.

Before we go ballistic over 2016, consider that we’ve interfered in theirs. And don’t just take my word for it, Google the Time Magazine cover story from July 15, 1996: “Exclusive: Yanks to the Rescue — The Secret Story of How American Advisors Helped Yeltsin Win.”

Note that the next Russian president was Vladimir Putin.

Further, I disagree with the supposition that Russia wanted Mr. Trump to win. Why would a “gas station with nukes,” to reference the late John McCain, want a pro-energy U.S. president?

I believe the Russians were engaged in a disinformation campaign. Like most, they assumed Hillary Clinton would be the next president of the United States.

What’s more, President Trump’s policies clearly aren’t pro-Russian. Consider the military strikes in Syria, ant-tank missiles for Ukraine and increased NATO defense spending.

Your approach may carry unforeseen geopolitical hazards. Please find another or shift your focus to 2020.

Robert Wilson

Sheridan