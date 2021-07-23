• 

Letters to the editor: July 23, 2021

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Erin C.

The public right of way the Yamhelas-Westsider trail would sit on was purchased with grant monies which, because the county still owns the land, does not as of yet need to be repaid. Selling this land is a recipe for more debt. Additionally it would set a precedent that any individual who stood to benefit from county property could just hire a lawyer to stall development, fund a corrupt politician to cave to opposition, and then scoop the property up for a basement price. This is exactly what's happening here. The trail land belongs to all the people of Yamhill, and exists for the benefit of their children, families, and small businesses.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented