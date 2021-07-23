Letters to the editor: July 23, 2021

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Erin C.
The public right of way the Yamhelas-Westsider trail would sit on was purchased with grant monies which, because the county still owns the land, does not as of yet need to be repaid. Selling this land is a recipe for more debt. Additionally it would set a precedent that any individual who stood to benefit from county property could just hire a lawyer to stall development, fund a corrupt politician to cave to opposition, and then scoop the property up for a basement price. This is exactly what's happening here. The trail land belongs to all the people of Yamhill, and exists for the benefit of their children, families, and small businesses.