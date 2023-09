Lafayette to discuss new water rates

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Hilary Malcomson and Council President Kayla Paulsen will host the session.

City staff members will be in attendance to answer questions about water accounts. They ask residents to bring their most recent bills.

Lafayette City Council also has a business meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14.

For more information, call 503-864-2451.