Karleen Booth: Our students deserve better

I write this as a passionate retired educator blessed to have worked with some incredible leadership over 42 years in three countries.

The current superintendent came to us from the Clark County School District in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, we did not delve deeply enough into her background.

When evaluating leadership, it is essential that feedback be gathered from all stakeholders across the district, including our parent and student communities. It is essential this be done with integrity and discretion, so people won’t be afraid to tell their story.

If you investigate staff turnover in the last three years, you will see the names of many highly qualified teachers, principals and other district employees who were well loved by their colleagues and outstanding in their roles. It begs the question, why have so many staff left?

If you do not feel the termination of our superintendent is just, talk to some of these people. Communication was often disrespectful and unkind.

People do not leave a job. They leave bad leadership and a toxic work environment. Most left not for better jobs or a higher salary, but for mental and physical health reasons.

Strong leadership builds bridges and allows others to flourish in their roles. This was not the case in McMinnville.

Our English Language Learner director, who helped McMinnville achieve the second highest rate of graduation in the state, had his position terminated. She would not allow him to apply for a grant that would have brought money into our district.

Our equity director, who may have performed some of the duties of this lost position, has resigned. I am sure if she had been allowed to do her job, she would have been effective.

Communication needs to be transparent. When dismantling an entire program, leadership should engage in conversation seeking feedback from team members and partners and adjust accordingly. This has not been the case in our district the past few years.

Our bilingual program, which gave our ELL students a better chance for success, was dismantled without any discussion with families or ELL staff. Something more robust was promised in a public meeting, but we are still waiting.

The Student Support Center program at the high school was terminated. This program provided a safe place for our kids.

Kids who have used the program will tell you what a life saver it has been. With teen suicide rates climbing, we are taking away a support system that could save lives.

We use data in the education field for many different purposes. Once above state average, we are now below in many areas.

In 2016-19, we had 79% to 81% of our English Language Learners on track to proficiency. In 2025, with no bilingual program in operation at the elementary level, we are at 62%, a dramatic drop.

Data isn’t just about crunching numbers. It’s about human beings and getting all the partners to interact with the data.

It’s not about looking good on paper. It’s about building relationships and partnerships with our teachers, support staff, parents and students toward a common goal.

McMinnville is a wonderful community with a school district that once rated above state average but is now sadly declining. When our district had a reputation for excellence, we attracted highly competent people with a passion for their field.

Our community deserves leadership that truly cares about our families, kids and staff. It’s unfortunate that we have to pay her so much money to leave.

I would like to close this with a quote, attributed to Maya Angelou:

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said and what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”