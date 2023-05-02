Karen Lee Cowan 1944 - 2024

Karen Lee Cowan, 80, died peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2024, at her home, surrounded by friends and family.



She is survived by her daughter, Amy Boothby (husband Warren); her sons, Chad Cowan (wife Heidi), and Scott Cowan (wife Katheryn); grandchildren, Maeson, Daylynn (husband Grayson), Aidan, Max, Piper, and Liberty; brother, Gary (wife Flora); and sister-in-law, Judy Austad; along with lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie; her parents, Erwin and Irene Austad; and her brother, Alan Austad.



Karen was born and raised in and around Roseglen, North Dakota. She attended and graduated from high school in Garrison, North Dakota. It was during these years when she met her dear friend, Karen Cain. After high school, both attended nursing school and started their lifelong careers of helping others.



In 1970, Karen married Donald Cowan in Seattle, and lived in various locations across the Pacific Northwest. In late 1977, they moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where she resided for the rest of her life. She developed close lifetime friendships with her in-laws, Perry and Donna Cowan, as well as her neighbor, Beth Cooprider.



In McMinnville, Karen continued her career as a nurse at Physicians Medical Center, where she worked for many years. She formed many long-lasting friendships during her time at PMC.



Her professional career of helping others often overlapped in her personal life. Her home had an open door policy, and she was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed a bit of help.



She loved to spend time with her children…but really loved the opportunity to get to spend time with her six grandchildren, and had an uncanny sense of how to mail them a birthday card that would magically arrive on their exact birthday every single year.



Karen’s family will be holding a celebration of life gathering for her from 3 to 6 p.m. November 16, 2024, at the Hotel Oregon in McMinnville. If she made an impact on your life, large or small, her family and loved ones would appreciate your attendance. She would expect nothing less than an open door policy for this celebration!



In lieu of flowers, Karen’s wish was for support directed to the Portland Rescue Mission, a cause that was close to her heart.