Jubb plea sentencing scheduled for Thursday

Comments
Based on the recent Brambila settlement....this guy will likely get a $10 fine...
Hibb
With a plea deal in the works, one hopes that the victims of Jubb will finally see justice prevail and be able to get on with their lives. The "Linfield experience" was never intended to be of the sort that has a trustee acting as a predator and hopefully this will send a message to others at Linfield that have abused their positions of power. Admittedly, Linfield still has a long way to go to once again gain the trust of its community and the community at large. Sadly a change at the helm seems a remote possibility at this juncture.
Joel R
For the love of all that's good and right can someone at Linfield please keep their board of trustee's FAR AWAY from the students? Can you imagine paying a hundred thousand dollars in tuition to send your daughter there knowing about this kind of sleazy crap? No wonder their enrollment numbers are in a free fall.