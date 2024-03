Joshua Michael Rogers 2001 - 2024

Joshua Michael Rogers, born October 15, 2001, in McMinnville, Oregon, passed on February 11, 2024, in Dallas, North Carolina.

He is survived by his parents, Steve Rogers, Karen Rogers, and Priscilla McDonald; his brother, Eric Rogers; and sisters, Lily Rogers, Natalie Thompson, and Molly Matthews.

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.