JoAnn Lucinda Bruns 1949 - 2021

JoAnn Lucinda Bruns passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. JoAnn loved Easter as it was a day spent visiting with family and a kickoff for spring. She especially enjoyed hosting Easter at her homes, where her garden and flowers were well on their way.

One of twins, she was born November 22, 1949, in Gilroy, California, to George and Virginia Pappani.

She attended elementary school in Gilroy until 1962, when her family moved to McCall, Idaho. She attended high school there and moved on to Idaho State University in Pocatello. There she completed bachelor of arts degrees in speech and drama and physical education in 1971. In 1972, she completed a M.S. degree in speech pathology and audiology. While at Idaho State, she was on the tennis team.

She worked briefly in Pocatello before moving to McMinnville, Oregon, where she worked for Yamhill ESD, Sheridan School District, and as an adjunct instructor at Chemeketa Community College.

In 2003, she moved with the love of her life, Bill Bruns, to Tillamook, Oregon, and worked as a special education teacher and speech pathologist for nine years at Tillamook High School, Wilson High School, and South Prairie Elementary School. JoAnn retired from being an educator in 2012. Her specialty was working with the underdogs.

In 2019, she founded the William Thomas Bruns Foundation to buy hunting and fishing licenses for students in the Tillamook School District. She loved rock 'n' roll and county music, being with her family, gardening, collecting antique cameras, telephones and fishing gear. Most of all, she loved to fish, hunt and travel with Bill, whom she lost to cancer in 2016.

She is survived by her step-son, Darrick Bruns; daughter in-law, Jacque Bruns; grandchildren, Henry and Avery Bruns of Corvallis; along with step-daughter, Michelle Hubbard; son-in-law, Nick Hubbard; and grandchild, Nolan Hubbard of McMinnville.

A private family service will be held for JoAnn Bruns.

Donations in her name can be made to the William Thomas Bruns Foundation, 3718 S.W. Deon Dr. Corvallis OR 97333