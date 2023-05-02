Jason David Meaney 1979 - 2023

Jason David Meaney passed away on July 3, 2023. Jason grew up in Gilroy, California. Five years ago, he moved to McMinnville, Oregon. He often said McMinnville was the best place to live, and he was so happy to have moved here.

Jason was an avid sports fan of all the San Francisco Bay area teams. But the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco 49ers were by far his favorite teams. Jason was a great cook, and he loved to cook for and feed people. His dream was to own his own food truck and someday even a restaurant. Prior to becoming disabled, he worked as a cook at Golden Valley Brewery in McMinnville.

Jason is survived by his mother, Ruth Mendes da Costa, and his step-father, Napoleon Mendes da Costa; as well as his sister, Melisa; his brother, Jeffrey; and his nieces and nephews.



Family, friends, and those who knew Jason are invited to attend a funeral Mass and celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. John Catholic Church in Yamhill. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Polycystic Kidney Foundation. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.