Jack Emerson Squires - 1924-2019

Jack Emerson Squires, longtime resident of McMinnville, died surrounded by loved ones on November 2, 2019, at the age of 95.

Jack, the eldest of five children, was born on October 20, 1924, to Vernon and Nina Squires in Los Angeles and raised in San Fernando Valley, California. The family moved to McMinnville in 1942.

He married Elinore Leota Brous in McMinnville on January 21, 1950, and had three children, Jack Sheldon, James Shaun and Joy Sharyn.

Jack and his brother Bob started a general contracting company in 1958. They were involved in many local projects, such as the Ford building and the Chevy garage, and they even worked on The Dalles Dam. They were also responsible for the 1976 Third Street beautification project. Later on, they worked together to develop Squires Mobile Estates.

Jack loved working with his hands and set up a shop in his garage, where he became an artisan knife maker, forging his own blades and creating handles, which resulted in beautiful one-of-a-kind knives. He became a master at making various styles of knives, as well as sheaths and daggers, crafting masterpieces desired by many. He loved giving these as gifts to the special people in his life. He also enjoyed displaying his craft at various knife shows around the Northwest. One of his knives even took first place at the Eugene Knife Show.

He will be remembered for his generosity and his love of family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elinore, his sister, Milly Lou Squires Armstrong, and his sons, Sheldon and Shaun. He is survived by his siblings, Robert, Raymond and Ada; his daughter, Joy Sharyn; and grandchildren, Michael, Sara, Angel and Kason.

He will be missed by all who cared for him. We would like to thank his caregiving staff for years of devotion and dedication to Jack. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Macy and Son Funeral Home, McMinnville, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.