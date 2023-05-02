Jack A. Terrill 1945 - 2024

Jack Arthur Terrill was born in McMinnville, Oregon. He graduated from Dayton High School. Jack served as a combat medic in the Army during the Vietnam War. In 1975, Jack married the love of his life, Linda.

Jack considered his other “birthday” April 10, 1977, when he gave his life to the Lord. He was proud of his testimony and how drastically God changed his life.

He worked at Home Laundry for years, then retired from ODOT in 2007 after many years there. Over their lives, Jack and Linda fostered over 60 children and were blessed to be able to adopt nine of them, and were long-term guardians to others.

Jack wrote poetry and worship songs, enjoyed woodworking, hiking, camping, gardening, and participating in a local veterans' group.

Jack loved his family above anything other than God, and was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was beloved of his wife, children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and remained a close friend to the end to his surviving sister, Lois Roberts, and many other dear friends.

Jack passed into the loving arms of Jesus on March 24, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at home. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda; as well as 12 children, Steven, Jacqui (Cooke), Scott (Miller), Jacob, Schalinda (Nita), Ashley (Forlines), Nic (Derochowski), Allissa, Damien, Allan, Michael, and Sara); and 14 grandchildren.

Memorial contributions honoring him can be made to his favorite music station, K-LOVE.