Issues with editorial

A Friday editorial questioned two contributions to Chris Chenoweth’s McMinnville City Council campaign because they appeared to be from out-of-towners with no direct interest.

However, one was actually made by McMinnville graphic designer Ronald James Miller, who offered services to local candidates on a no-charge, in-kind basis. Husband of circuit judge candidate Lisl Miller, he is listed as Ronald Miller in her reports and Ron J. Miller in Chenoweth’s.

In addition, the amount the United Food & Commercial Workers contributed to Casey Kulla’s county commissioner campaign was misstated. The union made a pair of donations totaling $5,000.