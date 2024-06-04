IPNC to change format

News-Register file photo

IPNC has been holding three-day events on the Linfield University campus each July for almost 40 years.

Following a welcoming event, Pinot lovers have taken classes, visited local wineries and vineyards and enjoyed Pinot paired with food prepared by local and visiting chefs.

The celebration has sold out most years, drawing Pinot enthusiasts from all over the world.

Additional attendees have joined the crowd for a special salmon bake on Saturday and sparkling brunch and Passport to Pinot tasting on Sunday. Hundreds of Yamhill County residents have helped as volunteers over the duration of the festival.

This year’s 38th annual event, July 26-28, will be “our final IPNC weekend in its current form,” organizers said.

They said it will be “a vibrant, technicolor event, honoring past accomplishments and the enthusiasm of the Pinot Noir community.”

Tickets for the 2024 event are $1,742 for the entire weekend. A ticket to the salmon bake is $299, and the sparkling brunch and Passport to Pinot events are $225 each.

For more information, go to the IPNC website, ipnc.org, or call 503-472-8964.