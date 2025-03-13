Innovation Center open house scheduled Saturday

The city of McMinnville is hosting a community forum Saturday, March 15, to update the public on a planned retail center and Innovation Campus slated for Three Mile Lane.

Last year, the city hired architectural firm Walker Macy for $384,000 to complete an 18-month study on the nearly 200-acre site and organized an advisory committee to assist with the project.

The study looks at master planning for the site to determine density limitations and a public infrastructure feasibility analysis, according to city staff.

“The Innovation Campus is intended to be high-density employment campus responding to the next generation of industrial and entrepreneurial jobs where research and development is nurtured,” according to city staff. “The campus seeks intentional design that fosters partnership, integrating high-quality, flexible shared spaces with manufacturing facilities.”

The community forum will be a “drop-in style” event that will give residents the chance to provide input on plans, including features for a new neighborhood park in the area, according to staff.

The forum will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Kent Taylor Civic Hall, located at Second and Baker streets.