In brief: DSA banquet tickets available

Man of the year, woman of the year, outstanding educator, junior citizen and farmer will be honored at the event. Winners’ names will be announced soon.

The banquet will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in The Bindery Event Space, 610 N.E. Fourth St. Tickets are $50 each.

The evening includes the awards ceremony and dinner catered by Harvest Fresh, along with a no-host wine and beer bar.

Tables of eight can be reserved by emailing chelsey@typeapress.com. Tickets can also be purchased through Event Brite, at eventbrite.com.