Holbrook, McGraw, Price win Dayton council seats

DAYTON -- Daniel Holbrook, Nikki McGraw and Darrick Price will be seated on the Dayton City Council, according to final unofficial results released Wednesday morning by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

Holbrook has 446 votes. Incumbent Nikki McGraw has 408 votes. Incumbent Darrick Price has 356 votes. Rosalba Sandoval-Perez received 332 votes.

Mayor Beth Wytoski, running unopposed, was re-elected handily.