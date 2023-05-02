Gayle Kisor 1945 - 2024

Gayle Kisor passed away March 7, 2024, at the age of 79. She was born February 2, 1945, in Vancouver, Washington, to William E. Williams and Betty Louise Crump.

Gayle was the eldest of her siblings: Gary Michael McDermott, Darrel McDermott, Billie Crandall (Rhodes), Robbin Crandall (Phillipi), Rhonda Crandall (Tompkins), Pamela Peachey (Brooks), and Angela Peachey.

She spent her youth in the Portland-Sellwood district. After high school, she worked at Portland Woolen Mills.

Gayle married Floyd Charles Kisor on March 11, 1970, in Hillsboro, Oregon.

She had two children, Daniel and David Kisor. Gayle looked forward to family game nights and movie nights, often accompanied by homemade pizzas. She watched wrestling matches with her boys and played spirited board games or card games with her younger sisters and children. She cherished those moments of togetherness.

Despite the tragic loss of Daniel at a young age, Gayle remained devoted to his memory. David, who now has a family of his own, was distant from Gayle for many years, but she always kept him and his family in her thoughts.

Gayle made it a point to attend all family gatherings she could, showing her unwavering love for her extended family and ensuring her presence was felt. She lived in Gaston, Oregon, until Floyd's passing. Gayle then resided at the Forest Grove Rehabilitation and Health Center.

Known for her no-nonsense demeanor and independence, Gayle was never one to shy away from speaking her mind or advocating for herself. Yet beneath her tough exterior lay a heart of gold.

In her later years, Gayle found solace in simple pleasures: her favorite foods and sweet treats, watching the History Channel, and playing bingo. There were several years when she endured solitude. Despite this, the last two years of her life were illuminated by the devoted presence of caring family members who made sure she knew she was loved and cherished. She especially delighted in visits with her grand-niece, Jaina.

Her unwavering authenticity and strength were matched only by her warmth and compassion. Her company was a gift. She will be dearly missed, but she will remain a cherished memory in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have known her.