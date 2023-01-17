Gary Vollman 1945 - 2023

Gary Vollman, 77, of Willamina, Oregon, died peacefully at home on January 17, 2023.



Gary is predeceased by his parents, Phillip and Fay Vollman; and his sisters, Phyllis Kircher and Sharon Vollman. He is survived by his wife, Jean Vollman; son, Rick Vollman; daughter, Dawn Lounsbury; granddaughters, Amanda Vollman, Taylor Vollman and Dyhlan Lounsbury; grandsons, Nick Vollman and Jared Lounsbury; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg and Linda Vollman, and John and Linda Vollman.



A celebration of life with family will take place this summer.