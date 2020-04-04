Garfield L. Roth 1933 - 2020

Garfield L. Roth, 86, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away April 4, 2020, at his home. Garfield was born June 5, 1933, on a farm in Glen Ullin, North Dakota, to Fred and Mary (Schmelebeck) Roth. He worked on the family farm until 1951, when he married Ruth (Schneider). They farmed until 1955, when they moved to Oregon and worked for West Foods driving trucks. In 1963, they ventured into dairying until 1986, when they retired from dairying and started traveling, which they enjoyed. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth; sons, Glenn (Kathy), Steve (Deb), and Terry; daughter, Vicki; four grandsons; four granddaughters; one great-grandson; five great-granddaughters; four sisters; and one brother. Garfield was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters. Memorial donations may be made to Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission. Services will be held at a later date.

Restlawn Funeral Home & Memory Gardens is caring for the family.