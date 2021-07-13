Fired prof files whistleblower suit

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
sisinmac
I pray justice is served in the case.
tagup
If he settles as I suspect he will, then it’s about money.
Oregonian
Of course it is about money. They harmed his career. The implications of that harm are financial. Linfield will pay up (either via settlement or court decision) in order to make him whole.
I'm just disappointed the attorneys aren't going after Davis personally due to gross negligence.
tagup
Pollack-Pelner will get half of what he’s asking.. paid mostly by Linfield’s insurance company....sadly, not much else will change....the “ message” gets lost with a settlement when no wrong doing is admitted....