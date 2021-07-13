By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • 

Fired prof files whistleblower suit

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

sisinmac

I pray justice is served in the case.

tagup

If he settles as I suspect he will, then it’s about money.

Oregonian

Of course it is about money. They harmed his career. The implications of that harm are financial. Linfield will pay up (either via settlement or court decision) in order to make him whole.

I'm just disappointed the attorneys aren't going after Davis personally due to gross negligence.

tagup

Pollack-Pelner will get half of what he’s asking.. paid mostly by Linfield’s insurance company....sadly, not much else will change....the “ message” gets lost with a settlement when no wrong doing is admitted....

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented