Ed & Rita Miller, November 8, 2018, 60 years

Ed and Rita Miller were married on November 8, 1958. To mark their 60th anniversary, family members from Oregon, Washington and Idaho traveled to Sunriver in September for a fun-filled weekend celebration. Ed and Rita moved to McMinnville with their three daughters in 1971. Their family has since grown to include six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Everyone in the family wishes "Nana" and "Papa" a very happy anniversary.