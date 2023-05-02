Dr. Randolph Todd Heiman 1956 - 2024

Dr. Randolph Todd Heiman, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2024, of GIST cancer, at the age of 67. He was born August 12, 1956, to Dr. Floyd A. Heiman and Carol Heiman in Portland, Oregon. Randy grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon, and graduated from Lakeridge High School, Class of 1974. Upon graduating, he attended Oregon State University (GO BEAVS!) majoring in zoology. He received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in 1982 from Oregon Health & Science University. After he received his degree, he practiced dentistry as a Captain in the USAF in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Clovis, New Mexico.

After fulfilling his commitment with the Air Force, Randy moved back to Oregon and practiced General Dentistry for Kaiser Permanente for 17 years. In 2004, he was accepted into the Endodontic Residency at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Upon completion, he opened his practice at McMinnville Endodontics in 2006, changing the office name later to Yamhill Valley Endodontic Specialists. Throughout Randy’s career he was well-respected and loved by both his peers and patients.

In addition to practicing dentistry, Randy was not only a loyal OSU Beaver and Kansas City Chiefs fan, but also a huge sports enthusiast himself. He was an avid golfer, cyclist, hiker, rucker, kayaker, white-water rafter and enjoyed skiing from Mount Hood, to the Alps and Dolomites in Europe. He enjoyed doing these activities with family and friends immensely. Another important part of Randy and wife, Sarah’s life, was opening their home to foreign exchange students, as his parents did before him. The Radenbachs and Rupps became extended family, with countless visits to Europe back and forth. The Deschutes River and the town of Maupin, Oregon, held a very special place in Randy’s heart. Once he and Sarah purchased a home there, Randy jumped in with both feet! His enthusiasm for this little town and the people in it caused family members to refer to him as “The Mayor of Maupin.” Many special and loving adventures, holidays and memories were spent there with family and friends. We will all cherish those gatherings forever.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Sarah; two sons, Kincaid of McMinnville, and Jacob (Yesenia) and grandson, Emilio, of Salem; as well as siblings, Charlyn Nolander (Randy) of West Linn, and brother, Paul Heiman of Portland, Oregon.

Randy’s life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 10, at Church On The Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

• Life Raft Group – www.liferaftgroup.org or by check, to Life Raft Group, 202 155 US47, Wayne, NJ 07470

• McMinnville High School Grad Night (their son Kincaid is a Senior at MHS) - via Square at https://square.link/u/6Pj0MbjY or by check to MHS Grad Night, 615 N.E. 15th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128