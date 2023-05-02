Donald Clark Moon 1951 - 2024

On October 14, 2024, Donald Moon went home to be with Jesus. Don spent most of his life living in Ballston, Oregon, which he called the four corners of the world.

He loved being a pastor, grandpa, and friend. He was very involved in many things to help the community.

Don is survived by his wife, Diane Moon; daughter, Leslie Hayward; son, Justin Moon; grandkids, Trinity Hayward, Garrett Moon, and Grace Moon; and brother, Jeff Moon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Edna Moon; and brother, Dale Moon.

Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October, 19, 2024, at Amity Assembly of God.