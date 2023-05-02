Donald Alan Carlson 1930 - 2024

Donald Alan Carlson passed away peacefully January 30, 2024, in his hometown of Payette, Idaho, where he and his wife Susie have resided for the last 18 years. Donald, formerly of McMinnville, Oregon, was the owner of G & L Market for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Susie; children, Debbie, Rick, Mary Laurie, Russ, and Anthony; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 9, 2024, at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, 112 North St., Payette, Idaho 83661. Condolences may be made to Donald's family at shafferjensen.com.