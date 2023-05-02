Destiny Rosal Allison 1997 - 2024

Destiny Rosal Allison was born August 11, 1997, in McMinnville, Oregon, and died at 11:05 a.m. January 18, 2024, in Champagne, Illinois. She was 26 years old at the time of her passing.

Destiny was born to Esther Allison of McMinnville, Oregon. She was raised by her great-aunt and uncle, Linda and Fred Smith, respectively, in Yamhill, Oregon. She attended school in Yamhill County, and throughout her life worked varying jobs. She has left behind her mom, Esther Allison; brother, Blake Maier, Linda and Fred Smith and their children, Jacob Smith, Matthew Smith, Cassia Bowlus, and Mark Smith; her uncle, Casey Beaudoin, uncle, Robby and Kara Jensen; aunt, Stefani Escobar, aunts, Becky and Lisa Schiro; along with many cousins and family members.

Destiny was loved by so many and loved many more. She was a spitfire, full of life, with an insatiable curiosity, and she wanted to experience all life had to offer. Destiny loved deeply and was very loyal to all her family and friends. Those who knew her would say she was a heavy-hearted, fierce, kind, admirable, and beyond gorgeous, sweet girl. She wanted the best in life and went out to get it. Destiny, along with her loving personality and curiosity, struggled with addiction and mental health challenges most of her life. The disease of addiction finally stole her away from her family and friends one last time.

The family will be having a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Donations in Destiny's honor to Provoking Hope would be greatly appreciated. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.