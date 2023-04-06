By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 6, 2023 Tweet

Dayton negotiating with Mac High principal

News-Register file photo##Amy Fast is the Dayton School Board's top choice for superintendent.

McMinnville High School Principal Amy Fast may become superintendent of the 900-student Dayton School District.

Dayton School Board members on Tuesday directed their chairman, Larry Ringnalda, to negotiate a contract with Fast.

She is one of three finalists the board chose during its search for a replacement for Superintendent Steve Sugg, who is retiring.

Fast and the other finalists spent the day in Dayton and met with community members at an open house in March. They went through additional interviews and background checks before the board made its top choice.

Fast, who has been principal at Mac High since 2019, joined the McMinnville district 22 years ago as a fifth-grade teacher. She did her student teaching at Columbus Elementary School while attending Linfield and later earned her doctorate from George Fox University.

She worked as an instructional coach at the middle school level before becoming an administrator at the 2,200-student high school in 2016.

The Dayton board held an executive session Tuesday night to go over contract details. Then it went into open session to authorize the negotiations.

The board is expected to take action on the hiring at its next meeting, which will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the district office, 780 Ferry St. An executive session will follow the public session so the board can discuss labor negotiations.

For more information, call the Dayton School District office, at 503-864-2215.