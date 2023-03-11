David Lee Calonder 1940 - 2023

David Lee Calonder, 82, of Amity, Oregon, was born April 24, 1940, in Alamosa, Colorado. The family moved to California, where he graduated from Hemet High School. Dave went to his Heavenly home on March 11, 2023, after a long illness.

Dave worked as a contractor for many years. On retirement, his special talent was woodworking, building desks and furniture for Yamhill Head Start and Perrydale School, and many families enjoyed his unique talent/craft.

Dave is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Pam Grant, Dean Richard, and Tim and Duane Calonder; eight grandchildren; three sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother. Richard.

At his request, no funeral services will be held. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is serving the family. www.dallastribute.com